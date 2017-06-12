Car, home break-ins rise in Boynton, Palm City

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Criminals have been busy up and down our viewing area, starting early Monday morning, breaking into homes and cars.

We've counted at least five victims, from Palm City to Boynton beach.

Michael Glidden was taking his wife to an MRI Monday morning when they were hit.

"We got back about 9:05 and she noticed the glass on the floor and said someone broke into the house," he said.

He was one of three homes within a mile and half in Palm City broken into through the back door.

"I hope they nail their hides," Glidden says about catching the bad guys.

Glidden had two guns and a coin collection swiped. The two other homes had a laptop and jewelry taken.

"What they're doing is focusing on easy things to carry away. Things that would make a few dollars on the black market," Sheriff William Snyder says, from Martin County.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office released a picture of a Hyundai Sonata connected to those three burglaries.

Down in Boynton Beach, more victims, one of them inside a gated community.

The Boynton Beach Police Department released two tapes from overnight of attempted and successful break-ins.

In fact, that crime is on the rise here. Year-to-date, there's been 94 more auto burglaries in 2017, than in the same time frame in 2016.

Boynton Beach Beach auto burglaries:

2016

January 1-June 12: 346

2017

January 1-June 12th: 440

Sheriff Snyder recently talked about the problem during a Florida Sheriff's Association phone call.

"Sheriffs all over the state are saying this is happening everywhere," Snyder says.

In one of the videos, you can see a man try two car doors that were locked, before walking away. A reminder to lock your doors.

As for Glidden and his home: "If we were home and they came in, I would have shot them."

