Governor celebrates budget victory in West Palm

Gov. Rick Scott will stop in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning in a statewide tour to highlight budget successes from the legislative session.

The governor will focus on what he calls wins for Florida’s families and students. Most of the initiatives came together during a special legislative session that ended Friday.

 

The state’s tourism development agency, VISIT FLORIDA, received the full amount of funding the governor requested.

The governor also received $85 million to use in economic development grants.

The state set aside $50 million for work on Lake Okeechobee’s Herbert Hoover Dike, which is less than what Scott previously asked for.

When it comes to education, the state is giving public schools $100 more per student. But the Palm Beach County Classroom’s Teacher’s Association said Florida still ranks low in per pupil funding.

The governor has yet to confirm whether he will sign HB 7069, which gives more funding to charter schools and makes recess mandatory in elementary school.

Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran are expected to stop in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m.

