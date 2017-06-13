Governor celebrates budget victory in West Palm

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Gov. Rick Scott will stop in West Palm Beach Tuesday morning in a statewide tour to highlight budget successes from the legislative session.

The governor will focus on what he calls wins for Florida’s families and students. Most of the initiatives came together during a special legislative session that ended Friday.

The state’s tourism development agency, VISIT FLORIDA, received the full amount of funding the governor requested.

The governor also received $85 million to use in economic development grants.

The state set aside $50 million for work on Lake Okeechobee’s Herbert Hoover Dike, which is less than what Scott previously asked for.

When it comes to education, the state is giving public schools $100 more per student. But the Palm Beach County Classroom’s Teacher’s Association said Florida still ranks low in per pupil funding.

The governor has yet to confirm whether he will sign HB 7069, which gives more funding to charter schools and makes recess mandatory in elementary school.

Scott and House Speaker Richard Corcoran are expected to stop in West Palm Beach at 11 a.m.