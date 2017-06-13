Delray driver charged in Uber driver's death

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

The driver of Lamborghini faces multiple charges in connection with a DUI crash that killed an 82-year-old Uber driver in Delray Beach last year.

The Sept. 21, 2016 crash at the intersection of NE 6th Avenue and 1st Street killed J. Gerald Smith.

According to witnesses, yellow Lamborghini and a yellow Porsche were traveling at a high rate of speed when the Lamborghini crashed into Smith's Buick Enclave, injuring both drivers.

Police said Smith and his wife had dinner waiting for him when his SUV was hit by the speeding Lamborghini.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Roger Wittenberns, 61, turned himself in Monday at 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Jail, according to Delray Beach police.

He faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. His bond was set at $450,000.

Wittenberns is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.