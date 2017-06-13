Delray driver charged in Uber driver's death - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Delray driver charged in Uber driver's death

The driver of Lamborghini faces multiple charges in connection with a DUI crash that killed an 82-year-old Uber driver in Delray Beach last year. 

The Sept. 21, 2016 crash at the intersection of NE 6th Avenue and 1st Street killed J. Gerald Smith.

According to witnesses, yellow Lamborghini and a yellow Porsche were traveling at a high rate of speed when the Lamborghini crashed into Smith's Buick Enclave, injuring both drivers.

Police said Smith and his wife had dinner waiting for him when his SUV was hit by the speeding Lamborghini.

The driver of the Lamborghini, Roger Wittenberns, 61, turned himself in Monday at 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach County Jail, according to Delray Beach police.

He faces charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide. His bond was set at $450,000. 

Wittenberns is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

 

 

