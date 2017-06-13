Fire investigated at West Palm Beach gas station - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fire investigated at West Palm Beach gas station

Investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a Chevron gas station late Monday night in West Palm Beach. 

The fire happened around 11:30 p.m. at 2615 South Dixie Hwy.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers said it appears the fire was accidental, but no other details were immediately available.

