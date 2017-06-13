2 Florida gyms investigated for Legionnaires' disease

Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:02 GMT
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- Officials in Florida are investigating two LA Fitness health clubs after four customers contracted Legionnaires' disease.
Kent Donahue, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Health in Orange County, tells the Orlando Sentinel three cases are tied to one club near Orlando, and one is linked to another.
Donahue it isn't certain the individuals contracted the disease at the health clubs. But all four visited the LA Fitness centers and the health department isn't aware of other commonalities in the cases.
The Sentinel reports the health club sent notices to customers last week, warning them to watch for signs of Legionnaires' disease.
Legionnaires' disease is a respiratory illness caused by Legionella bacteria and is typically contracted through water systems or air-conditioning systems.
