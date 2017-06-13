Defense calls witnesses in Dippolito trial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Defense calls witnesses in Dippolito trial

The State has now rested its case against Dalia Dippolito.

The defense's first witness is Sergeant Frank Ranzie who is no longer with the Boynton Beach Police Department, but was involved in the Dippolito investigation. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.