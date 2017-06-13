Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road was temporarily closed

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth had to close its doors temporarily after a state health inspector visited on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

In his report the inspector noted eight violations, including one high priority violation due to live roaches crawling near the dishwasher and underneath the bagel oven.

Bagels & was cited for two intermediate violations: spray bottles containing cleaner were not labeled and for not having written procedures for time temperature control of foods.

The inspector’s report also lists five basic violations: food debris build up, food stored on the floor, the presence of dead roaches and for not having a covered waste receptacle in the women’s restroom.

A day later, when the inspector returned, Bagels & passed a follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

It was given extra time to fix the waste receptacle in the ladies room.

The last time Bagels & was forced to temporarily close its doors dates back to June 2014, when an inspector found roaches and rodent droppings.