Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road was temporarily closed - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road was temporarily closed

Bagels & on Hypoluxo Road in Lake Worth had to close its doors temporarily after a state health inspector visited on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

In his report the inspector noted eight violations, including one high priority violation due to live roaches crawling near the dishwasher and underneath the bagel oven.

Bagels & was cited for two intermediate violations: spray bottles containing cleaner were not labeled and for not having written procedures for time temperature control of foods.

The inspector’s report also lists five basic violations: food debris build up, food stored on the floor, the presence of dead roaches and for not having a covered waste receptacle in the women’s restroom.

A day later, when the inspector returned, Bagels & passed a follow-up inspection and was allowed to reopen.

It was given extra time to fix the waste receptacle in the ladies room.

The last time Bagels & was forced to temporarily close its doors dates back to June 2014, when an inspector found roaches and rodent droppings.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.