Officials: Vape pipe sparked house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Officials: Vape pipe sparked house fire

DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) -- Authorities says a vape pipe blamed for a house fire north of the nation's capital may have sparked a flame because a dog got hold of it.

WTTG-TV quotes Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer as saying the dog may have been playing with the device, causing its battery to ignite.

The TV station reports the owner of the town house in Damascus, Maryland, was away on a motorcycle ride. He said he found his house filled with smoke and his carpet and couch on fire when he returned. Firefighters rescued three dogs, one of whom had to be given oxygen for smoke inhalation.

Montgomery County firefighters say the battery is being examined at a lab to determine exactly how it caught fire.

---

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.