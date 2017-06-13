Officials: Vape pipe sparked house fire

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

DAMASCUS, Md. (AP) -- Authorities says a vape pipe blamed for a house fire north of the nation's capital may have sparked a flame because a dog got hold of it.

WTTG-TV quotes Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer as saying the dog may have been playing with the device, causing its battery to ignite.

The TV station reports the owner of the town house in Damascus, Maryland, was away on a motorcycle ride. He said he found his house filled with smoke and his carpet and couch on fire when he returned. Firefighters rescued three dogs, one of whom had to be given oxygen for smoke inhalation.

Montgomery County firefighters say the battery is being examined at a lab to determine exactly how it caught fire.

