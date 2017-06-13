Police in standoff with gunman/hostage in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police in standoff with gunman/hostage in Stuart

Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage.

The incident is taking place at 16th Court and Palm Beach Road.

Police say he is barricaded at that location.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page which shows officers with guns drawn.

Police said to expect delays on Palm Beach Road as traffic is re-routed.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

