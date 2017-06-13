Stuart gunman in custody after taking hostages

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Cosby's accuser stands by her story under cross-examination

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

Teen who took life in texting case studied suicide methods

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

UPDATE: Police say the suspect has been taken safely into custody after hostages were able to escape. The suspect was identified as Patrick A. Rogan, according to the public information officer for Stuart police. He was released from prison this year after serving nearly 12 years behind bars on drug charges, the police spokesperson said.

EARLIER:

Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage.

The incident is taking place at 16th Court and Palm Beach Road.

Police say he is barricaded at that location.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page which shows officers with guns drawn.

Police said to expect delays on Palm Beach Road as traffic is re-routed.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

