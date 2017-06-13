Stuart gunman in custody after taking hostages

Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:02 GMT
Saturday, June 10 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-06-10 21:14:56 GMT
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.More >>
Thursday, June 8 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-06-08 19:23:49 GMT
Friday, June 9 2017 3:43 AM EDT2017-06-09 07:43:21 GMT
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
UPDATE: Police say the suspect has been taken safely into custody after hostages were able to escape. The suspect was identified as Patrick A. Rogan, according to the public information officer for Stuart police. He was released from prison this year after serving nearly 12 years behind bars on drug charges, the police spokesperson said.
EARLIER:
Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage.
The incident is taking place at 16th Court and Palm Beach Road.
Police say he is barricaded at that location.
The department posted a photo on its Facebook page which shows officers with guns drawn.
Police said to expect delays on Palm Beach Road as traffic is re-routed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.