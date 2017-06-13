Stuart gunman in custody after taking hostages - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart gunman in custody after taking hostages

UPDATE: Police say the suspect has been taken safely into custody after hostages were able to escape.  The suspect was identified as Patrick A. Rogan, according to the public information officer for Stuart police. He was released from prison this year after serving nearly 12 years behind bars on drug charges, the police spokesperson said.

EARLIER:

Stuart police say officers are in a standoff with a gunman who has a hostage.

The incident is taking place at 16th Court and Palm Beach Road.

Police say he is barricaded at that location.

The department posted a photo on its Facebook page which shows officers with guns drawn.

Police said to expect delays on Palm Beach Road as traffic is re-routed.  

This is a developing story and will be updated.

