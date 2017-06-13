Stuart gunman in custody after standoff - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stuart gunman in custody after standoff

It was a tense afternoon in a quiet Stuart neighborhood when police, with their weapons drawn, responded to a hostage situation near the 1600 block of Palm Beach Road. 

Police said Patrick Rogan was holding his girlfriend against her will.

Records reveal Rogan has served more than a decade for manufacturing and selling meth. He was released in January.

"He had a night of drinking and drug use. He became upset with his girlfriend at some point during the evening hours," said Stuart Police Detective Jeffrey Kittredge.

His 18-year-old son, who investigators say is on the autism spectrum, walked out the house, and over to a neighbor.

Police were called, neighbors were evacuated, and SWAT was deployed as investigators thought a gun might be involved.

Soon after, police said Rogan's girlfriend made a run for it. "The female was actually was able to escape out the front door, wrapped in a comforter or a sheet, and was hysterical.

Now alone in the house, police were able to focus on Rogan and draw him out after about 90 minutes of negotiation.

He just wanted a cigarette, police said.

He's facing charges of false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery, and aggravated assault, police said.
 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.