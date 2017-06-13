Stuart gunman in custody after standoff

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

It was a tense afternoon in a quiet Stuart neighborhood when police, with their weapons drawn, responded to a hostage situation near the 1600 block of Palm Beach Road.

Police said Patrick Rogan was holding his girlfriend against her will.

Records reveal Rogan has served more than a decade for manufacturing and selling meth. He was released in January.



"He had a night of drinking and drug use. He became upset with his girlfriend at some point during the evening hours," said Stuart Police Detective Jeffrey Kittredge.



His 18-year-old son, who investigators say is on the autism spectrum, walked out the house, and over to a neighbor.



Police were called, neighbors were evacuated, and SWAT was deployed as investigators thought a gun might be involved.



Soon after, police said Rogan's girlfriend made a run for it. "The female was actually was able to escape out the front door, wrapped in a comforter or a sheet, and was hysterical.



Now alone in the house, police were able to focus on Rogan and draw him out after about 90 minutes of negotiation.



He just wanted a cigarette, police said.

He's facing charges of false imprisonment, sexual battery, battery, and aggravated assault, police said.

