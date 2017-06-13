Driver in crash that killed 2 EMTs was DUI - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver in crash that killed 2 EMTs was DUI

Story Video: Click here

JUPITER, Fla. -- The driver of a car that struck and killed two EMT paramedics in Jupiter on June 1, 2017 had been consuming alcohol when he pulled into the path of their ambulance, according to Jupiter Police.

Police say a preliminary investigation has revealed tht Genero D. Ajqui was driving under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to make a U-turn and crashed into the ambulance.

The two paramedics inside the ambulance, 51-year-old Lahiri Garcia and 36-year-old Paul Besaw were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say charges against Ajqui are pending. They say the investigation and ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.