Scooter vs. SUV crash leaves one critical - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Scooter vs. SUV crash leaves one critical

One person is in critical condition following a crash involving a scooter and a small SUV in Port St. Lucie Tuesday, according to Port St. Lucie police. 

The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. at the intersection of SW Airoso Blvd. and SW Lakehurst Drive. 

The driver of the scooter was transported by ground to a local trauma center. 

It was not immediately clear how many people were in the SUV and if there were any injuries. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

 

