Man killed in Port St. Lucie moped crash

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Port St. Lucie police are investigating a moped vs. SUV crash that left one man dead Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 5 p.m. at the intersection of SW Airoso Blvd. and SW Lakehurst Drive.

Police say a 20-year-old male was driving a tan 1986 Chevrolet SUV south on SE Airoso Boulevard and turned east headed onto SE. Lakehurst Drive. The driver of the moped was traveling north on SE Airoso Boulevard and entered the intersection of SE Lakehurst Drive.

Witnesses told police that the SUV turned in front of the moped causing the moped to collide into the right side of the SUV.

According to officials, the moped driver was ejected and suffered massive head and body trauma. He was not wearing a protective helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue by ground to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Port St. Lucie Police Traffic Homicide Investigators are investigating the crash.