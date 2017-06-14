Mixed reaction to 'clean' versions of Sony films

Iranian media says a man has opened fire inside the parliament building, wounding a security guard in an attack that is still underway.

Cosby, 79, is charged with drugging and sexually abusing Andrea Constand in 2004. He could get 10 years in prison if convicted.

Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.

Comey says he was fired over Russia probe, blasts 'lies'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Imagine watching "Step Brothers" with the whole family. You might be able to now.

Sony Pictures on Tuesday unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service.

Clean versions are available now for 24 films including "Step Brothers," ''Ghostbusters" and "White House Down."

Third party services like ClearPlay and VidAngel have been in the business of cleaning up movies for years, although their unauthorized edits have also been the target of lawsuits from studios.

Not everyone was a fan of the Sony announcement, including Seth Rogen who tweeted his dismay Tuesday. Rogen's raunchy "Sausage Party" is a Sony film. A clean edit is not available for that.

Multiple online outlets report this is the list of "clean versions" currently available: