Mixed reaction to 'clean' versions of Sony films - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mixed reaction to 'clean' versions of Sony films

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Imagine watching "Step Brothers" with the whole family. You might be able to now.

Sony Pictures on Tuesday unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service.

Clean versions are available now for 24 films including "Step Brothers," ''Ghostbusters" and "White House Down."

Third party services like ClearPlay and VidAngel have been in the business of cleaning up movies for years, although their unauthorized edits have also been the target of lawsuits from studios.

Not everyone was a fan of the Sony announcement, including Seth Rogen who tweeted his dismay Tuesday. Rogen's raunchy "Sausage Party" is a Sony film. A clean edit is not available for that.

Multiple online outlets report this is the list of "clean versions" currently available:

  • 50 First Dates
  • Battle Of The Year
  • Big Daddy
  • Captain Phillips
  • Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
  • Easy A
  • Elysium
  • Ghostbusters
  • Ghostbusters II
  • Goosebumps
  • Grown Ups
  • Grown Ups 2
  • Hancock
  • Inferno
  • Moneyball
  • Pixels
  • Spider-Man
  • Spider-Man 2
  • Spider-Man 3
  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2
  • Step Brothers
  • Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
  • White House Down
Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.