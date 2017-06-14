Mixed reaction to 'clean' versions of Sony films

Friday, June 9 2017 10:53 AM EDT2017-06-09 14:53:02 GMT
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.
Comey's account of demands for loyalty from the president and of requests to end an investigation into an embattled adviser are likely to sharpen allegations that Trump improperly sought to influence the FBI-led probe.
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Imagine watching "Step Brothers" with the whole family. You might be able to now.
Sony Pictures on Tuesday unveiled their Clean Version initiative, which makes available the less violent, salacious and profane broadcast television and airplane edits of certain movies when you purchase the regular title on a streaming service.
Clean versions are available now for 24 films including "Step Brothers," ''Ghostbusters" and "White House Down."
Third party services like ClearPlay and VidAngel have been in the business of cleaning up movies for years, although their unauthorized edits have also been the target of lawsuits from studios.
Not everyone was a fan of the Sony announcement, including Seth Rogen who tweeted his dismay Tuesday. Rogen's raunchy "Sausage Party" is a Sony film. A clean edit is not available for that.
