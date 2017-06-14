Mounts Botanical Garden opens 'Floating World' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mounts Botanical Garden opens 'Floating World'

Story Video: Click here

The Mounts Botanical Garden in suburban West Palm Beach is debuting a brand new expansion.

Called "Windows on the Floating World," it features a series of platforms that give the illusion of walking on water.

The new garden opens to the public June 18 and is designed as an educational space.

"One of the important elements of this new garden is its ability to be a place of learning and education for school children for adults to better understand the wetland ecosystems,” said a spokeswoman for the project.

Mounts Botanical Garden, located at 531 N Military Trail, suggests a $5 donation per person for non-members.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.