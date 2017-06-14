Vehicle crashes into canal at John Prince Park - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vehicle crashes into canal at John Prince Park

Story Video: Click here

Rescue crews and divers are at John Prince Park near Lake Worth after a vehicle went into a canal Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m.    

The location is close to a camp ground off of Congress Avenue at the entrance to the park.

After about an hour at the scene, crews said they did not find anyone in the water. 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.