Suspect arrested in Greenacres double homicide

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double homicide that occurred in Greenacres earlier this year.

Detectives say Scott Cinevert, 24, of West Palm Beach planned the armed robbery and fatal shootings of two men at a parking lot in Bowman Park on April 27.

PBSO said they do not think he is the one who pulled the trigger.

The victims were identified them as Matthew Makarits, 22, of Lake Worth and 21-year-old Marcus Stukes.

No bond has been set for Cinevert, who faces first-degree murder charges.

