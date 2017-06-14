Lawmaker: 'I am not a pervert'

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.

Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Congressmen: Baseball shooting suspect asked if they were Republicans or Democrats

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- A state lawmaker who shared with colleagues a screengrab showing web browser tabs that referenced pornographic content took to the House floor to insist: "I am not a pervert."

Democratic Rep. Ramon Perez, of Providence, addressed colleagues from the floor on Tuesday.

"I am not a pervert. I made a big mistake of trusting too much in people," he told them as he denied looking at pornography online. "I know that people don't believe me here. They say that's the excuse everybody makes, oh, it was somebody else."

Perez apologized last week after distributing the screengrab to members of the House Finance Committee. The screenshot showed a page with information relevant to legislation about car accident insurance that was being discussed, but above it there were multiple open browser tabs with titles referencing obscene material.

Perez said he got it from a friend who had researched the issue for him.

Rep. Teresa Tanzi, a member of the committee, called the incident "deeply disturbing."

On Tuesday, Perez apologized directly to Tanzi, and asked his colleagues for forgiveness. Perez, who is married, got emotional as he called what happened "a nightmare" and said he has lost sleep over it.

"Just give me a chance and don't judge me so quick," he said. "It was an innocent mistake."

