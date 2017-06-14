Delray yoga teacher charged with sex abuse

An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.

Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Congressmen: Baseball shooting suspect asked if they were Republicans or Democrats

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

A 58-year-old Delray Beach yoga instructor is charged with sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl last year.

According to a police report, the mother of the girl hired a private investigator to conduct an investigation on her daughter's interactions with the instructor, Keith Steven Fox.

The mom said Fox would spend a large amount of time by himself with her daughter. She said Fox would often pick the girl up at all times of the day, both early in the morning and late in the evening.

Private investigators told the mother of the girl that they believed Fox and the teen would also smoke marijuana.

Fox, who is married, would have the girl over at his house while his wife was away on a business trip, according to the private investigator.

In June 2016, the investigator also said she saw Fox and the girl "nude, touching one another in a sexual manner" at his home.

In July 2016, Delray Beach police interviewed the girl about her relationship with Fox. The teen said her relationship with the yoga instructor was more a "father/daughter" relationship and "he was more of a mentor."

The girl went on to say that she had been interacting with Fox since February 2016, and he would buy her things.

The teen said Fox had sexually activity with her on more than one occasion, including intercourse.

In August 2016, Fox refused provide a statement to police when he was contacted regarding the accusations.

Fox provided a DNA sample to police in September 2016 for evidence pertaining to the case.

Fox was book at the Palm Beach County Jail on June 13, 2017 and faces sexual battery charges of a victim older than 12 but younger than 18.

No bond has been set in the case.