Midway Arcade robbery suspects sought - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Midway Arcade robbery suspects sought

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help following a robbery at the Midway Arcade.

Detectives are looking for two people who entered the building on June 2.

Although the suspects were masked investigators said someone might recognize their gloves or white stripe on a pants leg.

They drove an older-model Jeep Grand Cherokee with a two-toned paint scheme.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jacob Rettler at 772-462-3291 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.