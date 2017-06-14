Cong. Rooney 'emotional' about shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cong. Rooney 'emotional' about shooting

CNBC has spoken with U.S. Rep. Tom Rooney, who represents a portion of Okeechobee County, and he said he's "pretty emotional" about Wednesday morning.

The Congressman was at the baseball practice where a fellow Representative and several others were shot, but left early to take his children to school, he told CNBC.

"I can't believe I left four minutes before this happened," Rooney told CNBC.

Listen to the interview below:

