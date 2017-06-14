Poor water quality at two Boca Raton beaches, Palm Beach County Health Department says

Posted: Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT 2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:32 PM EDT 2017-06-14 18:32:00 GMT
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:00 AM EDT 2017-06-14 12:00:15 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:23 PM EDT 2017-06-14 17:23:51 GMT
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:38 AM EDT 2017-06-14 05:38:16 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:51 AM EDT 2017-06-14 05:51:00 GMT Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.
More >> Posted: Monday, June 12 2017 3:27 AM EDT 2017-06-12 07:27:42 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:11 AM EDT 2017-06-13 08:11:54 GMT
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
An attorney for the woman charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly convincing her boyfriend to kill himself through a series of text messages has asked a judge to find his client not guilty.
The water quality at two Boca Raton beaches is not satisfactory, according to the Palm Beach County Health Department.
It has posted a health advisory for Spanish River Park and South Inlet Park.
The Health Department is concerned about high bacterial levels which prompted the advisory.
It says wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains can contribute to the poor condition of the water.
The city has temporarily prohibited swimming at the two parks but the beaches are open.
It's hopeful that after additional tests are taken the full use of the beach will be available in the next 24 to 48 hours.
