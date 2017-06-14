Poor water quality at two Boca Raton beaches, Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Poor water quality at two Boca Raton beaches, Palm Beach County Health Department says

The water quality at two Boca Raton beaches is not satisfactory, according to the Palm Beach County Health Department.

It has posted a health advisory for Spanish River Park and South Inlet Park.

The Health Department is concerned about high bacterial levels which prompted the advisory.

It says wildlife, heavy recreational usage, high surf from high winds and high tides or runoff following heavy rains can contribute to the poor condition of the water.

The city has temporarily prohibited swimming at the two parks but the beaches are open.

It's hopeful that after additional tests are taken the full use of the beach will be available in the next 24 to 48 hours.

