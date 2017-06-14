US blames North Korea for series of cyberattacks

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
