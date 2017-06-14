Memorial dedicated to paramedics killed in crash

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.

Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

A permanent memorial now hangs in honor of two paramedics killed in a crash with an accused drunk driver.

On Wednesday, Jupiter Medical Center invited family and friends of Paul Besaw and Lahiri Garcia to dedicate a plaque in their memory.

The ceremony comes just a day after the driver who killed them was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Besaw, 36, and Garcia, 51, were long-time veterans of American Medical Response. They were killed while on a call when police say a car making a U-turn pulled right in front of them.



"I love you, brothers... I'm always here for you," said Joe Robertson, an AMR coworker.

The plaque now hangs over the EMS lounge at the medical center.

"If you ever wondered where they were, we always made jokes to just find a coffee machine," said Daryl Ilardi, an AMR supervisor.

All morning, about 100 family and friends shared hugs and memories.

"They always gave 110% no matter what type of call it was," said Bob Besaw, Paul's father.

"He touched all of their lives... And for everybody to come out and support him, it's very overwhelming," said Dawn Besaw, Paul's wife.

Both men leave behind young children. Paul's 5-year old little girl, Allison, brought the crowd to smiles and tears when she took over the mic and sang her favorite song, Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.

Dawn said Paul had been gearing up for his annual daddy-daughter dance with Allison.

"The night that he was supposed to come home was the dress rehearsal for the daddy-daughter dance. So it was very shocking," she said.

As Jupiter police pursue DUI charges against the other driver, both families are hoping to find justice.

"My husband was very adamant against drinking. We don't drink," she said. "I mean, you get in your car drunk and you drive. And you've just taken the life of someone that did nothing but save lives. I mean, how do you explain that?"

Jupiter police said DUI charges against the driver of the other vehicle, Genaro Ajqui, are pending. He is still in fair condition at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach.

Dawn said she also wants to start a foundation in Besaw's and Garcia's memory.

"I'm sure there are other kids whose parents were killed by drunk drivers so maybe we can get the kids together for camp and do therapy," she said.

But for now, the Jupiter community is trying to help both families to heal.

"We love you, we're here for you. And we'll always be here for you," said John Couris, CEO of Jupiter Medical Center.

Lahiri's family requested not to be interviewed for this story.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for to help the families of Garcia and Besaw. Click here for more.