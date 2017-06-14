Officers help elderly woman targeted by thieves

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.

Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

In all of her 91-years, for Marie Morgan, last Saturday will stand out forever.

"These are the two nicest police I've ever met in my life and I'm not young," said Morgan.

That’s the day two Boynton Beach police officers went above their call of duty after thieves took Morgan's wallet while she was grocery shopping.

On the officer’s body camera video you can see Morgan overcome with emotion. She broke down in tears when officer Janelle Jumelles told Morgan that her groceries have been taken care of.

"I just really wanted to make her day better,” said Jumelles. "She was so happy just the look on her face was enough."

Officer Jumelles paid for her groceries. However, the kindness continued from there. Knowing that Morgan had 60 dollars in cash stolen, among other things, Officer Jumelles and her training officer Evan Esteves, bought Morgan a Publix gift card to replace what was stolen.

"It goes basically to the heart and mission of our unit," said Esteves.

"I said I'm awfully lucky I met so many kind people all at one time. They helped me out," said Morgan.



