Get an inside look at Delray Med Center's tower

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.

Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

Your health is often a private matter so Delray Medical Center has added nearly 100 private rooms for patients.

NewsChannel 5 got an exclusive sneak peek at the hospital’s new 4-story tower.

When the $80 million project opens next month, it will expand the Delray Beach center’s neuroscience, orthopedic and cardio vascular programs.

The hospital’s chief operating officer said staying in one of the new private rooms won’t cost you any more money than staying in a traditional, shared room.

“Ultimately a private room gives you just that, complete privacy,” said COO Jared Smith. “From a patient standpoint, from a healthcare standpoint. You can rest better at night, it minimizes any noise. It allows privacy with your family members and physicians.”

A helipad tops the new tower. With this set up, doctors and paramedics will be able to get patients from a TraumaHawk helicopter, down an elevator and to the emergency room three to five minutes faster than they currently operate.

The new addition officially opens July 11.