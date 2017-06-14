Crews on scene of multi-unit apartment fire

-
Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:33 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:33:01 GMT
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-06-14 12:00:15 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:06:45 GMT
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. More >>
Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:05:54 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:05:54 GMT
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight. More >>
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.More >>
Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:38:16 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:51:00 GMT
Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40. More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Monday, June 12 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-06-12 07:27:42 GMT
Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-06-13 08:11:54 GMT
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub. More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
Story Video: Click here
St. Lucie County Fire District crews are on scene of a multi-unit apartment fire in Fort Pierce that left 6 adults and 4 children displaced and some hospitalized.
The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. in 700 block of Southland Drive.
All 4 units had significant damage.
The fire that appears to have originated in an upstairs bedroom, was under control at 7:11 p.m., officials said.
Two adult females and one child were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Scripps Only Content 2017