Crews on scene of multi-unit apartment fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Crews on scene of multi-unit apartment fire

Story Video: Click here

St. Lucie County Fire District crews are on scene of a multi-unit apartment fire in Fort Pierce that left 6 adults and 4 children displaced and some hospitalized. 

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. in 700 block of Southland Drive.  

All 4 units had significant damage.

The fire that appears to have originated in an upstairs bedroom, was under control at 7:11 p.m., officials said. 

Two adult females and one child were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.