Isabella Hellman: One month since disappearance - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Isabella Hellman: One month since disappearance

Wednesday marks one month since Delray Beach realtor Isabella Hellman was lost at sea. 

On a Facebook page created to keep her story alive, friends and family posted videos asking for help. 

"A month ago, my best friend Isabella went missing.. and we have yet to receive any answers. we are asking the public to help to continue to share this."

Hellman and her husband, Lewis Bennet, were sailing from Cuba to the U.S. when Bennet said their boat hit something. 

Bennet said he was below deck and when he went to check it out, Isabella, who was watching guard, was gone. 

The FBI has joined in on the investigation. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.