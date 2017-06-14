Isabella Hellman: One month since disappearance

-
Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT
Thursday, June 15 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-06-15 04:02:59 GMT
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:00 AM EDT2017-06-14 12:00:15 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:06 PM EDT2017-06-15 02:06:45 GMT
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. More >>
Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:05:54 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:05 AM EDT2017-06-14 15:05:54 GMT
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight. More >>
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.More >>
Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:38 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:38:16 GMT
Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:51 AM EDT2017-06-14 05:51:00 GMT
Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40. More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Monday, June 12 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-06-12 07:27:42 GMT
Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:11 AM EDT2017-06-13 08:11:54 GMT
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub. More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.More >>
Wednesday marks one month since Delray Beach realtor Isabella Hellman was lost at sea.
On a Facebook page created to keep her story alive, friends and family posted videos asking for help.
"A month ago, my best friend Isabella went missing.. and we have yet to receive any answers. we are asking the public to help to continue to share this."
Hellman and her husband, Lewis Bennet, were sailing from Cuba to the U.S. when Bennet said their boat hit something.
Bennet said he was below deck and when he went to check it out, Isabella, who was watching guard, was gone.
The FBI has joined in on the investigation. Scripps Only Content 2017