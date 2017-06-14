MCSO: Remind children about strangers

A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.

Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.

Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is telling residents of one Palm City neighborhood to be watchful, after a boy said someone suspicious approached him and tried to get him in his car.

The incident happened in the Highland Reserve neighborhood.

The boy was waling to a friend's house when he told deputies a man he didn't know pulled up next to him and asked if he wanted a ride to the mall.

The boy got scared and ran to a neighbor's house.

Parents are on the lookout for anyone suspicious and talking to their own children.

“He did exactly what he was supposed to do. And I don’t know if it’s instinctual or I’m sure his parents had that conversation with him and that’s pretty much what I was talking my daughter about,” said Stacey Losardo, a mother.

The boy said the man was middle aged and in a small red SUV.

There are many cameras at the entrance of the gated community, which deputies will be checking.