2 Cars damaged in Okeechobee Blvd. crash in WPB

West Palm Beach police are investigating an early Thursday morning wreck on Okeechobee Boulevard involving two vehicles.

The crash happened at Loxahatchee Drive near a Chuck E. Cheese's and McDonald's.

 

One car was completely flipped over and another was missing a front tire.

It is unclear if anyone was hurt.

The crash was cleared by 4:45 a.m.

