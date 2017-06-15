4 Hurt in Fort Pierce apartment fire

-
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London. More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game. More >>
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight. More >>
Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40. More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub. More >>
St. Lucie County firefighters battled a multi-unit apartment fire in Fort Pierce Wednesday night that left six adults and four children displaced.
The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. in 700 block of Southland Dr.
All four units had significant damage.
The fire, which appears to have originated in an upstairs bedroom, was under control at 7:11 p.m., officials said.
Two women, a man and one child were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The Red Cross is assisting residents who lived in the apartments.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
