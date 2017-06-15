4 Hurt in Fort Pierce apartment fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

4 Hurt in Fort Pierce apartment fire

Story Video: Click here

St. Lucie County firefighters battled a multi-unit apartment fire in Fort Pierce Wednesday night that left six adults and four children displaced.

The fire started shortly before 7 p.m. in 700 block of Southland Dr.  

All four units had significant damage.

The fire, which appears to have originated in an upstairs bedroom, was under control at 7:11 p.m., officials said. 

Two women, a man and one child were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Red Cross is assisting residents who lived in the apartments. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

 

 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.