High water causes restrictions in wildlife areas

Recent rains in South Florida are impacting wildlife, prompting public restrictions to several wildlife management areas.
On Wednesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission issued temporarily restricts to Everglades and Francis S. Taylor, Holey Land and Rotenberger Wildlife Management areas.
These areas are in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties.
FWC said the action is necessary because high water levels force wildlife to take refuge on tree islands and levees, resulting in high levels of stress for these animals.
The order prohibits vehicle, airboat, all-terrain vehicle and other public access to the areas mentioned above.
FWC said access to Conservation Area 2A from the L-35B levee north to the east-west airboat trail is still permitted and access to Area 3A South is permitted east of the Miami canal between Interstate 75 and the L-67A levee.
Boat ramps and fishing in canals remain open, but a minimum distance of 100 yards from any tree island must be maintained to minimize disturbance to upland wildlife.