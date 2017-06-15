Wawa location opens today in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Wawa location opens today in West Palm Beach

Video: Click here

Wawa’s first location in West Palm Beach opens Thursday at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Belvedere Road.

One other new location is also opening near Greenacres at the intersection of Lake Worth and Jog roads.

Those stores will offer grand opening specials through June 25 that include a free any size coffee all day.

Both stores open at 8 a.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at the West Palm Beach location at 10 a.m. and then at 2 p.m. at the store on Lake Worth Road.

Popular in the Middle Atlantic U.S., Wawa locations have already opened in Palm Springs, Riviera Beach, Stuart, Port St. Lucie and Vero Beach.

