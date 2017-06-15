Girl stabbed to death, screams 'daddy don't' - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Girl stabbed to death, screams 'daddy don't'

CHICAGO (AP) -- A Cook County judge has ordered a Chicago man held without bail in the stabbing death of a 12-year-old girl.

Assistant State's Attorney Guy Lisuzzo said Tuesday that Alexis Stubbs can be heard on voicemail screaming "daddy don't" while she was stabbed late Sunday. John Singleton is charged with first-degree murder in her death.

Lisuzzo says the 31-year-old Singleton and the girl's mother were arguing over the phone when the girl's cries were recorded.

Police say Singleton previously served jail time for attacking the girl's mother. An assistant public defender told the judge Tuesday that Singleton has a history of mental health problems and suicidal thoughts.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services said it had contact with Alexis last year over a child-neglect allegation it determined wasn't credible.

Associated Press 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.