LIVE: Aerialist dangles over Niagra Falls

Posted: Tuesday, June 13 2017 10:39 PM EDT 2017-06-14 02:39:20 GMT Updated: Thursday, June 15 2017 2:39 AM EDT 2017-06-15 06:39:53 GMT
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:00 AM EDT 2017-06-14 12:00:15 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 14 2017 10:06 PM EDT 2017-06-15 02:06:45 GMT
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:05 AM EDT 2017-06-14 15:05:54 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 14 2017 11:05 AM EDT 2017-06-14 15:05:54 GMT
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.
More >>
A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:38 AM EDT 2017-06-14 05:38:16 GMT Updated: Wednesday, June 14 2017 1:51 AM EDT 2017-06-14 05:51:00 GMT Most of the 600 pounds of seized drugs were in the form of lollipops in kid-friendly shapes. Investigators said there was $1 million in meth found at the home. (Source: KTRK/CNN)
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.
More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.
More >> Posted: Monday, June 12 2017 3:27 AM EDT 2017-06-12 07:27:42 GMT Updated: Tuesday, June 13 2017 4:11 AM EDT 2017-06-13 08:11:54 GMT
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
More >>
A year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history, people gathered in the heart of downtown Orlando to remember the 49 patrons killed at a gay nightclub.
More >>
(NBC) - Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over Niagara Falls on a high wire, his trapeze-artist wife performed a stunt of her own Thursday at the international attraction.
Aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda dangled by her teeth from a helicopter as it flew over Niagara Falls.
The Niagara County Legislature approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act. It was planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.
Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid.
Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.
Courtesy NBC Channel WPTV