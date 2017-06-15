LIVE: Aerialist dangles over Niagra Falls - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

LIVE: Aerialist dangles over Niagra Falls

 

(NBC) - Five years after Nik Wallenda walked over Niagara Falls on a high wire, his trapeze-artist wife performed a stunt of her own Thursday at the international attraction.

Aerialist Erendira Vasquez Wallenda dangled by her teeth from a helicopter as it flew over Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County Legislature approved a resolution setting aside $35,000 for the act. It was planned for June 15, the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised 1,800-foot tightrope walk from the New York side of the falls into Canada.

Five members of the famed Wallenda circus troupe fell from a high-wire in Sarasota, Florida, in February while practicing an eight-person pyramid.

Nik Wallenda avoided falling by grabbing a wire. Everyone survived.

Courtesy NBC Channel

WPTV

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.