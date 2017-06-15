Person shocked in suburban West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Person shocked in suburban West Palm Beach

A person suffered injuries after being shocked Thursday morning in suburban West Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

It happened near Donna and Old Okeechobee Roads in suburban West Palm Beach.

Both Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to the call.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital.

 

 
