Wallenda hangs by teeth over Niagra Falls

Wallenda hangs by teeth over Niagra Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda has successfully hung by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls. Erendira Wallenda was tethered to a hoop suspended from a helicopter 300 feet (91 meters) above the water Thursday.

After performing a few acrobatic maneuvers, she briefly hung twice by her teeth with the use of a tethered mouth guard in between hanging upside-down by her toes for a few seconds.

The Wallendas say the stunt broke a height record Nik Wallenda set in 2011 when he hung by his teeth 250 feet (76 meters) above Silver Dollar City in Branson, Missouri.

The 36-year-old mother of three spent about eight minutes of the 10-minute stunt hovering over the falls. Thursday's performance came on the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised high-wire walk over Niagara Falls.

Associated Press 2017

