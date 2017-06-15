Worker shocked in suburban West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Worker shocked in suburban West Palm Beach

A worker on a roof suffered injuries after being shocked Thursday morning in suburban West Palm Beach, according to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue.

It happened in the 1700 block of Donna Road in suburban West Palm Beach.

The male worker touched a live wire, Fire Rescue said.

Both Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and West Palm Beach Fire Rescue responded to the call.

First responders lowered the man from the roof using a ladder truck.

The injured worker was transported to an area hospital.

 

