Pet of the Week Peabody

Meet our Peggy's Pick of the Week Peabody. He's a 6-month-old Minx who is up for adoption at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League.

Here's a special message from Peabody:

If there ever was a kitty that could take on the name Peabody and own it, it’s me! I may not be able to speak your language to tell meaningful stories, but with all the love I have in my heart and my extraordinary personality, I tell my stories through my affectionate interactions with you. From extra toes to minus a tail (yes, I’m a Hemmingway and a Manx!), I’m one unique kitty. And it doesn’t stop there. Give me permission and I’ll take a flying leap into your arms for hugs and head-butts. I love wrapping my paws around your neck and nuzzling my face into your face. But even paw-some cats like me aren’t perfect. I do have some special needs medically speaking. I have a special diet for my urinary tract, which can act up from time to time. But with a purr-sonality like mine, I think I’ll win someone over and they’ll be able to look past my imperfections. If there were an award for being ridiculously loving, affectionate and just plain cool, I’d win…paws down.

Learn more about Peabody here.

Learn more about the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League’s Foster Program here.

Peggy's Picks is sponsored by Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach and Community Animal Hospital in Royal Palm Beach.

About Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League: Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League is a limited-admission humane society and provides services to over 30,000 cats, dogs, puppies and kittens each year. Operating continuously since 1925, we have been positively impacting animal welfare and addressing overpopulation in Palm Beach County through a variety of services.

Our Vision is to create a community where 100% of the adoptable animals find loving homes and no animals will be euthanized because of pet overpopulation.

Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League, Humane Society of the Palm Beaches, is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and does not receive funding from city, county, state, or the federal government, or local organizations with similar names. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to provide quality programs and services to the community. Your donations directly support the services and programs in place to help animals in need.

The Mission of the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League of the Palm Beaches, Incorporated is to provide shelter to lost, homeless and unwanted animals, to provide spay and neuter and other medical services for companion animals, and to care for, protect, and find quality homes for homeless and neglected companion animals, to advocate animal welfare, community involvement and education to further the bond between people and animals.