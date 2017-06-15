Minor damage found after April barge beaching - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Minor damage found after April barge beaching

The Florida Department of Environment Protection has determined the barge that washed ashore off Singer Island in April did cause minor damage to the nearshore reef.

However, DEP officials said they do not intend to pursue damages under the Coral Reef Protection Act because the identified impacts have been determined to be minor and do not require any restoration.

According to DEP's report, the Baymaster IV barge damaged 5.2 m2 of nearshore habitat, consisting primarily of scraped hardbottom substrate.

DEP says the responsible party ensured prompt removal of the vessel and conducted an independent impact assessment.

The Department participated in this joint assessment work. 

