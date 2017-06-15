State vs Dippolito showdown on poison allegation

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

There has been a surprising request by the state in the final hours of testimony of Dalia Dippolito’s murder-for-hire trial.

Dippolito is on trial for allegedly hiring a hit man to kill her then husband. She was convicted in her first trial, but that conviction was overturned on appeal. Her second trial in December ended in a mistrial. Before her current trial, her attorneys tried to keep certain evidence of “alleged” “prior bad acts” out of the trial.

On the 6th day of testimony in the trial, the state asked Judge Glenn Kelley to consider allowing evidence of an allegation that Dippolito tried to poison Mike Dippolito. In a pretrial motion, the defense asked the court to keep the allegation out of the trial, saying it would be high prejudicial and outweigh its relevance to the case. The state had no objection then.

Prosecutor Craig Williams said the state changed its course Wednesday when the defense’s law enforcement expert testified that a confidential informant who he said was pressured into cooperating with police put the idea of the hit man into Dippolito’s mind. Williams said in light of that testimony they want to show jurors her intent by bringing up an allegation she tried to poison her husband.

“Now they want to blow a gasket on that evidence yesterday, by taking the jury away from the evidence,” said defense attorney Brian Claypool who said the state has presented a ‘mountain of evidence’ to prove motive.

Claypool argues the allegation was reportedly brought up by confidential information Mohamed Shihadeh five days after Dalia Dippolito was arrested and had nothing to do with her arrest. Claypool said the state waived its right to bring in this evidence when it did not object to the pretrial motion.

“The timing of the state bringing up this issue and trying to get into evidence of Dalia allegedly poisoning Mike is disingenuous and it’s highly prejudicial to us because our case is almost over and we’ve missed several witnesses for example, Detective Moreno, I don’t have a chance to ask him, ‘hey, is this true? You never even investigated this, nobody even took this seriously.’ I didn’t have a chance to ask Mike Dippolito, ‘hey, did you ever file a police report?' ” said Claypool.

The state bought up this issue during an early break Judge Kelley called because Shihadeh would not be ready to testify until the afternoon.

The judge did not rule on the issue right away, but said he would use the break to carefully consider it and make a decision before the next witness is called.