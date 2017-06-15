Driver faces DUI manslaughter in EMTs' deaths - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Driver faces DUI manslaughter in EMTs' deaths

The driver of a car that struck and killed two EMT paramedics in Jupiter June 1, has been arrested.

Jupiter police have charged 39-year-old Genaro Delacruz Ajqui with two counts of DUI manslaughter, two counts of vehicular homicide, one count of DUI damage to person/property, and one count of driving without a license causing death.

Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that Ajqui was driving under the influence of alcohol when he attempted to make a U-turn and crashed into the ambulance.

The two paramedics inside the ambulance, Lahiri Garcia, 51, and Paul Besaw, 36, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (561) 746-6201.         

 
 

