Ownership of $1 million Florida lottery ticket disputed

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- A Florida man is suing his friend for misleading him on the value of his $1 million lottery ticket, and for pocketing the proceeds after helping him cash it in.

The Lakeland Ledger reports 45-year-old John Rhoades asked his 28-year-old friend Tyler Scott for help after realizing the scratch-off ticket he bought in April was a winner. Rhoades says he didn't know how much the ticket was worth or how to cash it in.

The lawsuit says Scott told Rhoades it was worth $100,000. Rhoades agreed to give Scott $10,000 if he would cash it for him. Then Rhoades noticed Scott had purchased a new truck and was spending lots of money. The lawsuit was filed in Polk County.

Rhoades' girlfriend later discovered the ticket was worth $1 million.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.