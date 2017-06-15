Gov. Scott gets less than expected on dike money

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Story Video: Click here

This week, Florida Governor Rick Scott came to West Palm Beach to tout major moves for the Herbert Hoover dike repairs around Lake Okeechobee.

The state approved only a fraction of what he asked for in the state budget and residents who live near the lake hope he can keep his promises to get the repairs finished before a major storm hits.

Governor Scott asked for $200 million in the state budget to go toward fixing the dikes. He only got $50 million, way less than he hoped for out of a budget of $83 billion.

Those who live and work around the lake say they’ll be holding him accountable for anything that happens -- be it flooding or another algae crisis -- before these repairs can be finished.

With only $50 million from the state budget going toward the Herbert Hoover dike repairs, Governor Scott said he's relying on the President to help.

“President Trump has committed to be a partner. He’s committed to get that dike finished. My goal is 2022," he said.

That's three years sooner than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimated. The corps says it will take $930 million more dto finish construction.

And although the dike repairs are a federal project, Governor Scott couldn't say how the state would get reimbursed.

“We’re still working through that," he said. "Everything we do accelerates it because if you just look at what you have to do with the dike, it’s not just one thing…you’ve got projects all around the lake.”

Janet Taylor, president of the Glades Lives Matter organization, lost family members in the 1928 storm that killed thousands around the lake.

“When you ride down Highway 27 and you see them working on that dike, and then you hear they don’t have money there to repair the dike -- it’s devastating," she said.

But the mayor of Clewiston, Mali Gardner, said she's trying to stay optimistic.

“The $50 million at least is a step in the right direction," she said. “It’s a huge huge amount and of course every year it changes and unfortunately it keeps going up so that’s why now is the time to get it done.”

Either way, Taylor says her group will be making sure Governor Scott and President Trump keep their promise.

“We’re gonna make sure not only the governor but the federal government is held accountable," she said.

Governor Scott said the state has already invested $680 million around the Everglades. Legislation requires funding every year for the Everglades.

Scripps Only Content 2017