Gov. Scott gets less than expected on dike money - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Gov. Scott gets less than expected on dike money

Story Video: Click here

This week, Florida Governor Rick Scott came to West Palm Beach to tout major moves for the Herbert Hoover dike repairs around Lake Okeechobee.

The state approved only a fraction of what he asked for in the state budget and residents who live near the lake hope he can keep his promises to get the repairs finished before a major storm hits.

Governor Scott asked for $200 million in the state budget to go toward fixing the dikes. He only got $50 million, way less than he hoped for out of a budget of $83 billion.

Those who live and work around the lake say they’ll be holding him accountable for anything that happens -- be it flooding or another algae crisis -- before these repairs can be finished.

With only $50 million from the state budget going toward the Herbert Hoover dike repairs, Governor Scott said he's relying on the President to help.

“President Trump has committed to be a partner. He’s committed to get that dike finished. My goal is 2022," he said.

That's three years sooner than the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimated. The corps says it will take $930 million more dto finish construction.

And although the dike repairs are a federal project, Governor Scott couldn't say how the state would get reimbursed.

“We’re still working through that," he said. "Everything we do accelerates it because if you just look at what you have to do with the dike, it’s not just one thing…you’ve got projects all around the lake.”

Janet Taylor, president of the Glades Lives Matter organization, lost family members in the 1928 storm that killed thousands around the lake.

“When you ride down Highway 27 and you see them working on that dike, and then you hear they don’t have money there to repair the dike -- it’s devastating," she said.

But the mayor of Clewiston, Mali Gardner, said she's trying to stay optimistic.

“The $50 million at least is a step in the right direction," she said. “It’s a huge huge amount and of course every year it changes and unfortunately it keeps going up so that’s why now is the time to get it done.”

Either way, Taylor says her group will be making sure Governor Scott and President Trump keep their promise.

“We’re gonna make sure not only the governor but the federal government is held accountable," she said.

Governor Scott said the state has already invested $680 million around the Everglades. Legislation requires funding every year for the Everglades.

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.