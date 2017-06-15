Austin, Perry disappearance due to weather

After more than a yearlong investigation, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has determined that Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen had a "weather related incident" at sea which caused their vessel to capsize.
Stephanos and Cohen are the two Tequesta teens who have been missing at sea since July 2015. The boys left for a fishing trip from the Jupiter Inlet and have not been seen or heard from since.
FWC released its final report related to its forensic investigation of the boys' vessel. The boat was recovered off the coast of Bermuda in March of 2016.
The report concludes that the boat was running and the "motor became submerged" at the time of the accident.
The report also concludes that there is not enough evidence to "confirm any particular scenario on what happened on that day other than the fact that the vessel took on water and capsized.