7 Deputies in trouble in last 7 months

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Two Palm Beach County Correction Officers are facing fraud charges.

According to their arrest reports, Saida Douglas and Willie Cone, who work and live together, conspired to cheat Cone's ex-girlfriend out of her home. Deputies say the two filed a fraudulent quitclaim deed that took Willie's ex, off of her and Cone's Loxahatchee home's lease.

While the two both work in jail, Contact 5 found Douglas and Cone both know what it's like to be on the other side of the bars.