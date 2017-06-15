7 Deputies in trouble in last 7 months - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

7 Deputies in trouble in last 7 months

Two Palm Beach County Correction Officers are facing fraud charges. 

According to their arrest reports, Saida Douglas and Willie Cone, who work and live together, conspired to cheat Cone's ex-girlfriend out of her home. Deputies say the two filed a fraudulent quitclaim deed that took Willie's ex, off of her and Cone's Loxahatchee home's lease.

While the two both work in jail, Contact 5 found Douglas and Cone both know what it's like to be on the other side of the bars. 

Working as a PBSO corrections officer, Wille Cone found himself arrested by fellow deputies twice. Once in 2011, for domestic battery, and again in 2013, for the same crime. 
 
His live-in girlfriend accused him of "grabbing her hair and pulling, then telling her to call police." The State Attorney's Office never filed formal charges. 
 
Contact 5 found Cone was also written up for 5 use of force incidents in 2014, according to an Internal Affairs report. 
 
Saida Douglas was the focus of a WPTV news report in 2011, for allegedly firing her PBSO service weapon at her husband. Lauderhill Police say Douglas shot a bullet into the bedroom wall during a fight at their home Tuesday night. Her 3 children were home at the time.
 
Douglas and Cone are the 6th and 7th PBSO deputies to be in trouble since December.
Deputy Catherine Lara, accused of choking her girlfriend.
Deputy Jason Nebergall, accused of choking her girlfriend.
Deputy Martin Casarez, arrested for DUI. 
Lt. Chris Caris, Tampa Police caught him on camera disturbing the peace.
Deputy Frantz Felisma, he's awaiting trial for fraud. 
 
As for this week's arrests, Douglas and Cone are out on bond. The sheriff's office confirmed they are on administrative leave with pay.
 
 

 

