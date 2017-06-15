Families pick up pieces after Ft. Pierce fire

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

Stepping through the ruins of the life he built, Gary Dillard is heartbroken.



“I got a suitcase full of my whole life, pictures of my family, everything,” he says.



Sitting downstairs in the remains of her living room, his daughter Tricia is devastated.



“Everything is ruined. We have nothing.”



Just before 7 Wednesday night, flames ripped through their apartment building on Southland drive in Ft. Pierce.

“I just ran outside, everybody was outside, and the whole place was smoking,” Dillard says.



“I grabbed the hose, I went upstairs with the hose, it was too hot.”



10 people will now likely be forced to find new places to live.

4 of them were sent to the hospital, including Gary and his wife.



Inside their apartment, it only took a few minutes to ruin a few decades.



“Me and my wife's been together for 37 years, and I don't think there's nothing left,” he says.

“I got pictures of my kids, grandkids, all of it's gone.”



The fire is still under investigation, but fire rescue does believe it started in an upstairs bedroom.

The Red Cross is assisting the families affected.

For more on how you can help the affected families at the complex, contact Tiffany Acciavatti at 772-332-4274 or taccoavatti29@gmail.com