Good Samaritan stops Boynton Beach robber

A Detroit-area woman says Delta Air Lines allowed a man to roam the plane even after he exposed his genitals during the flight.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.

Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.

The aerialist wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda is preparing for a stunt that will have her hanging by her teeth from a helicopter over Niagara Falls.

Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.

A good Samaritan came to the rescue in Boynton Beach to stop a man from stealing a purse.

Corey Wyatt’s trip to the grocery store late Wednesday night went a lot different than expected when he heard a woman screaming that someone had taken her purse in the parking lot.

“I waited until I got real close and then I tackled him,” Wyatt recounted chasing the suspected robber.

Wyatt said the two men fought in the Publix parking lot near Gateway Blvd. and Interstate 95. The thief took Wyatt’s cell phone, but Wyatt ended up with purse.

“I have a grandmother and she passed a couple of weeks ago. When I saw the lady I was like, ‘I gotta help her.’ My instincts told me to help her,” Wyatt described his motivation for jumping into action.

Two other people kept Gregory Reneson’s getaway car from leaving. Boynton Beach police arrested Reneson and his driver, Tamlyn Dexter.



Investigators said they found needles and a spoon commonly used for drugs inside their car.

Reneson faces robbery and drug paraphernalia charges. He hasn’t posted bond. Dexter is out on bond for her charges of possessing drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.

Wyatt found his cell phone in the parking lot. And he said he’d do the same thing again in a similar situation.

The woman who had her purse stolen said she normally never leaves it in a shopping cart. She encourages women to keep their purses around their shoulders, or not carry one at all.

Police say you should always call 911 when you first see a crime.