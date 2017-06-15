Plane lands on its belly at Lantana airport - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plane lands on its belly at Lantana airport

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, a small twin-prop aircraft landed on its belly at the Lantana airport Thursday afternoon. 

No injuries or fuel spill were reported. 

This developing story will be update as more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2017

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.